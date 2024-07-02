Video: Liverpool star goes top of Euro 2024 top goalscorer chart with wonderful finish

The Netherlands lead Romania 1-0 in their Round of 16 tie at Euro 2024 in Munich courtesy of a goal from Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo.

The Dutch finished third in their group behind Austria and France, which has luckily placed them on the easier side of the draw.

Romania will be a tough test for Ronald Koeman’s men but they have got off to the perfect start as Gakpo has produced a wonderful finish with 20 minutes on the clock.

The strike was the Liverpool star’s third of the tournament and that moves him level at the top of the goalscorer chart alongside Jamal Musiala, Georges Mikautadze and Ivan Schranz.

The Dutch forward has a good chance of winning the Golden Boot and that bodes well for Arne Slot at Anfield next season.

The 25-year-old had an underwhelming season last time around and this could give him a big boost with a new coach arriving at the Merseyside club for the 2024/25 campaign.

Watch: Liverpool star Cody Gakpo gives the Netherlands the lead over Romania

??? GOAL | Netherlands 1-0 Romania | Gakpo WHAT A GOAL FROM GAKPO !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/Su6rRq4coW — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) July 2, 2024

NETHERLANDS ON TOP ???? Cody Gakpo with an INCREDIBLE strike ? pic.twitter.com/NownrtRicm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2024

Pictures from beIN Sports, BBC and Fox.