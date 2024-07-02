Liverpool star emulates Dennis Bergkamp with latest Euro 2024 goal

Cody Gakpo netted his third goal of Euro 2024 as he opened the scoring in the Netherlands’ quarter-final clash with Romania in Munich on Tuesday.

The Liverpool man got things going in the 20th minute, squaring up Romanian right-back Andrei Ratiu one-on-one before cutting inside and firing home at the near post.

It was the sort of effort we’ve become used to seeing at this tournament from Gakpo who, at the time of writing, is behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (9), Kai Havertz (9), Romelu Lukaku (8) and Kylian Mbappe (6) for shots attempted at Euro 2024 so far (5).

Former England and Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson was less than impressed with Romanian stopper Florin Nita’s efforts at the near post, even if the shot was clocked at 121kmph on the BBC’s coverage.

“Brilliant finish from Cody Gakpo, cutting in from his left side. Inside, hits the shot as he has done so many times in this tournament,” Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live, adding: “I don’t like saying it, but that is your stereotypical the goalkeeper getting done at his near post too easily. A great strike, but Nita gave himself too much to do.”

Gakpo emulates Bergkamp with latest major tournament strike

Gakpo now sits on three goals at Euro 2024, drawing him level with Jamal Musiala, Ivan Schranz and Georges Mikautadze as the tournament’s joint-top scorer.

The 25-year-old has proven something of a talismanic figure at major tournaments for Oranje, with this his sixth strike in his last nine major tournament outings.

What’s more, per Squawka, Gakpo has now joined Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp and former Ajax, Valencia and Feyenoord winger Johnny Rep as the only Dutch players to score three or more goals at two different major tournaments.

Following Euro 2024, Gakpo will look to translate this international form to club level with Liverpool after managing just eight Premier League goals in 2023/24.