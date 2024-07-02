The 2024/25 campaign will see Liverpool enter a season with a lot of unknowns as it is the first time in nine years that Jurgen Klopp will not be in the dugout at Anfield, which should make for some interesting matches at the famous stadium over the coming months.

Arne Slot will lead the new era at the Merseyside club as he looks to continue the good work done by Klopp. The Dutch coach has massive shoes to fill, but the German has left him a very good squad that will continue to get better over the coming seasons.

Despite Klopp’s exit, demand for Liverpool tickets will still be high as the Reds are one of the best-supported clubs in England. There are many ways to get hold of tickets for the new season and all you need to know can be found below.

How to buy tickets for Liverpool matches this season

The best place to get face value Liverpool tickets is on the club’s website, but it is not always easy.

Fans will need to buy a membership to get access to tickets. Meanwhile, fans will need to have registered four or more games from the previous season to get into Anfield for big games.

In addition to this, Liverpool fans must register their interest for all games up until the new year and, unfortunately, that closed on 2 July. You can still get access to tickets for games during late availability sales but they only occur in the days leading up to a specific game.

For matches in 2025, those tickets go on sale around November, where fans can order in bulk for the second half of the campaign.

Liverpool tickets can also be found on X, where there are some accounts that sell tickets safely. However, there are also lots of scammers on social media.

A much safer place to buy tickets on the secondary market is livefootballtickets.com, where you can access to all Liverpool games for the 2024/25 campaign.

This is probably the best option for fans who only want to go to Anfield one or two times a season.

What is the best resale ticket site for Liverpool tickets?

While some resale companies can be full of red flags, livefootballtickets.com is a super safe site that offers an unrivalled service.

Fans buying from livefootballtickets.com will be given a 150% money-back guarantee on all ticket purchases.

The site also has a five-star rating on Trustpilot, plus customer support that exceeds expectations.

Everything you need to know about Anfield

Anfield is the home of Liverpool Football Club and hosts 61,276 fans following the expansion of the Anfield Road and Main Stand in recent years. However, the world-class stadium is still not big enough to host the amount of Liverpool fans who want to attend games.

The home of the Reds is known for its hostile atmosphere and it has seen some of the best moments in football history throughout the time matches have been played at the ground. Rival players often describe it as the hardest stadium to play at and when people attend an event at Anfield, it can often be seen why.

Anfield is a must-visit for any football fan and the 2024/25 season may be the perfect time to do so as a new era is set to begin at the Premier League giants.

Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures for the 2024/25 season

