Liverpool circling for world class international free agent midfielder

With the transfer window now open for business, it will be interesting to see how Liverpool approach things this summer.

Arne Slot has some big shoes to fill at Anfield after the departure of Jurgen Klopp, and the relative success of his transfer business will arguably author his first few months in the job.

Whilst a revolution shouldn’t be on the cards, there are one or two areas where the Reds could certainly improve.

In midfield for example, Liverpool have looked quite lightweight at times, and an aggressive player stationed centrally has to be a priority for the new man in charge.

That would perhaps explain their interest in Adrien Rabiot, detailed by Calciomercato.

The French international, currently playing with his national team at the European Championship, is now, technically, without a club because his previous Juventus contract has run out.

Liverpool want Adrien Rabiot

The Bianconeri have put a new one on the table for the 29-year-old, however, it remains unsigned at the time of writing.

All the while the status quo remains the same, it will encourage other clubs that there’s a chance of doing a deal, and AC Milan are also circling alongside the Reds as they look to take advantage of the situation.

If Rabiot is intending to stay with Juventus, then it’s in his best interests to clear up the situation immediately. If the opposite is true, let the bidding commence.

The player’s skill set is well known and there are many facets to his game that should make him an ideal hire for Slot.

Now is the time for Liverpool to make their pitch and hope that they can prise him from his current Italian sojourn.