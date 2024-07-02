Exclusive: Arsenal midfielder agrees terms with new club, talks ongoing over clause issue

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has reached a verbal agreement with Sevilla over a potential transfer this summer, with club to club talks ongoing, CaughtOffside understands.

Lokonga spent last season loan at Luton Town and impressed there, attracting plenty of interest from a number of clubs in England and Italy this summer, though things are now advancing with La Liga side Sevilla.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Lokonga has verbally agreed personal terms with Sevilla, with the Belgian likely to join on an initial loan as the two clubs discuss the terms of a clause for a permanent purchase.

It is understood that Arsenal would like a mandatory buy clause, while Sevilla’s preference is for a buy option, with discussions ongoing to try to reach an agreement.

Lokonga transfer: Arsenal to send midfielder out on loan again

Some Arsenal fans may well be slightly disappointed to see Lokonga going out on loan as he showed real potential on loan at Luton last season – enough to surely be worth a role as a squad player in Mikel Arteta’s side next term.

Still, whether it’s because Arsenal don’t have a place for him, or because the player himself wants more guaranteed playing time, it seems he’s set to be on the move again.

CaughtOffside understands Lokonga also had interest from Premier League clubs Everton and Nottingham Forest, while Juventus and Lazio were also among his suitors.

If a move to Sevilla goes through, it will be interesting to see how Lokonga performs, and if it perhaps turns into another opportunity for the 24-year-old to catch Arteta’s eye and do his best to return to fight for his place at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have been linked with potential midfield signings this summer that might limit Lokonga’s playing time even further.