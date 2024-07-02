Deal Done: Man City land incredible Brazilian talent for 2024/25 campaign

At this point in time you’ve got to be a very special talent in order to get into the Manchester City squad, let alone the starting XI.

Pep Guardiola’s relentless quest for perfection has seen him craft a squad that has arguably the greatest depth of any squad in the top five European leagues, and they remain the team to beat both domestically and in Europe.

The difficulty for Guardiola, if there is one, is keeping all of his players happy.

Clearly, only 11 players can be on the pitch at any one time, and the Catalan has more than enough talent to make two teams who could both give anyone a game.

In so doing, it keeps competition healthy and is what makes the club so successful.

They’re already a strong outfit, however, they’re now going to be adding the brilliant Brazilian talent, Savio, to their ranks.

?? EXCL: Manchester City sign all documents to bring Sávio back to the club after the Copa América. It’s now all completed, Sávio signs for Manchester City from Troyes after excellent loan spell at Girona. Despite many proposals, City don’t sell Sávio and bring him back. ?? pic.twitter.com/cj8cj7koiF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2024

According to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, all of the papers for the former Girona loanee have already been signed, and Savio will head to the Etihad Stadium once the Copa America is over.

Savio has pace to burn and an eye for goal, WhoScored noting his 11 goals and 10 assists from a wide position last season.

At the age of just 20, the player – who is also known as Savinho – has the footballing world at his feet.

Under Guardiola’s tutelage, he’s bound to improve himself, and thereby improve the team also.

It’s a studious piece of business, and bodes well for the new season as City look to land an unprecedented fifth Premier League title in a row and a sixth in seven years.