Manchester United are now closing in on the capture of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for the Italian club and his performances have seen him linked with clubs like Manchester United. According to a report from Corriere Di Bologna, the 23-year-old is convinced about a move to Manchester United now.

The Red Devils have managed to convince him regarding his role in the side and they have secured an agreement with his agent as well. The striker has a £34 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils are now prepared to trigger it.

Zirkzee had an impressive campaign in Serie A last year and he could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Manchester United. The Red Devils need a quality attacker and the 23-year-old could form a solid partnership with Rasmus Hojlund.

The Dutch attacker scored 12 goals in all competitions last season and he picked up seven assists along the way as well. He is more than just a goalscorer and he will help out creatively as well.

Zirkzee will fancy Man United switch

The opportunity to move to Manchester United will be quite attractive for Dutchman, and he will look to prove himself in English football. He has the physicality and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League and the reported €40 million investment might look like a bargain in the long term. The 23-year-old is only going to improve with coaching and experience, and he could easily justify the investment in the near future.

Manchester United need to improve their squad this summer if they want to compete with clubs like Manchester City and Arsenal next season. Signing a quality attacker will be one of their priorities. It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal for Zirkzee across the line now.

They should look to invest in the midfield and the defence as well. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can plug the gaps in their squad before the new season begins.