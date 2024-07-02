Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the glare winger Baris Alper Yilmaz.

According to a report from HABER3, the Turkish outfit will demand €30 million for the 24-year-old winger and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs are willing to make a move for him. The report states that Manchester United and Tottenham are expected to take concrete steps to sign the player after Euro 2024.

Yilmaz has had an impressive campaign with Galatasaray, scoring seven goals and picking up 12 assists in all competitions. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Manchester United. The Red Devils need more quality and depth in the wide areas and the Turkish international could prove to be a handy acquisition. Manchester United might decide to cash in on Jadon Sancho this summer and they need more depth on the flanks. Antony has been quite underwhelming as well, and the Red Devils might need to bring in an upgrade on him.

Tottenham could use Baris Alper Yilmaz

On the other hand, Spurs need more quality and cutting edge in the final third and the 24-year-old Turkish international will add goals and creativity to their attack. The €30 million asking price is affordable for both clubs and it remains to be seen which of the two clubs decided to come forward with an official proposal.

A move to the Premier League will be quite attractive for the Turkish winger and he will look to prove himself in England. He has shown his quality in Turkish football, and there is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well.

Yilmaz is still only 24 and he is entering the peak years of his career. He could improve further in the coming seasons and he could be a very useful squad player for both clubs.