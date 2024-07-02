Man United inform duo they’re not welcome to join pre-season training

Manchester United are just days away from resuming pre-season training, and according to recent reports, would like to sell two players before the squad meet.
Last season saw Mason Greenwood, 22, and Jadon Sancho, 24, enjoy successful loan spells with Getafe and Borussia Dortmund, respectively, but despite both clubs wanting to retain the players, both have so far failed to meet Man United’s transfer demands. Consequently, the duo are set to return to Manchester in the coming days.
Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho not welcome at Man United
However, according to HITC, the 20-time league champions, led by new shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, do not want either player in and around Erik Ten Hag’s training camp, and therefore, are hoping to find solutions within the next week.
Criminal charges were brought against Greenwood nearly two years ago, and although the 22-year-old was later cleared, he has not featured for the Red Devils since with Sancho also exiled following a public falling out with Ten Hag.
Valued at £85 million combined, United are hopeful the pair’s potential exits could raise significant funds ahead of the second half of the summer transfer window.
Finding possible buyers for the pair is proving difficult though. Although there is interest from multiple clubs in both Greenwood and Sancho, no club appear keen to meet United’s asking prices with the likes of Getafe and Borussia Dortmund preferring another loan agreement.
