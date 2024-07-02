Marcus Rashford is reportedly exploring the possibility of changing sporting representation.

That’s according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, who claims the Manchester United forward’s current agent and brother, Dwaine Maynard, has ‘held discussions with an agency to potentially assist managing the United forward’.

Understood to be allowed to leave Old Trafford following an abysmal campaign last season, United’s new sporting hierarchy, led by minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are willing to let the misfiring 26-year-old depart ahead of next season.

Marcus Rashford in talks to change agents

Consequently, Rashford, who was not part of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad for this summer’s Euros in Germany, is considering his options with possible new representation looming.

Although MEN’s report does not mention which agency United’s number 10 has spoken to, CaughtOffside sources believe CAA Stellar is the winger’s agency of choice.

There is continued speculation the 26-year-old could be an option for Luis Enrique’s PSG following Kylian Mbappe’s recent move to Real Madrid but overall interest in the Englishman is thought to be lacking despite United’s willingness to offload the underperforming star.

Since making his senior debut in February 2016, Rashford, who signed a five-year contract worth £325,000-a-week last summer, has scored 131 goals and registered 66 assists in 402 games in all competitions.