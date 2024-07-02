Euro 2024 stats suggest Erik ten Hag may be mismanaging star man at Man United

Denmark might have exited Euro 2024 at the round of 16 stage without winning a game, but Christian Eriksen can still leave with his head held high.

The 32-year-old has struggled to find his best form since joining Manchester United from Brentford in 2022, notching just three goals and 13 assists in 72 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

However, Eriksen has not been helped by the fact that of those 72 outings, only nine (per Transfermarkt) have come in the attacking midfield role he starred in during his Tottenham Hotspur days.

Indeed, Eriksen himself has voiced frustration recently regarding his situation at Old Trafford, especially playing in a deeper midfield role or having to settle for a place on the bench.

“For me, the season has been a little different to other seasons,” Eriksen told TV2 Sport (via Yahoo). “It has been a slightly different role. It’s new to me, but it’s also new to the outside world.

“It is clear, in relation to how people talk. No, it’s the same. Now I was also a bit lucky that I didn’t sit on the bench so much when I was younger.

“But I did it once in a while. It’s never fun. That’s for sure. Personally, you always want to be the one who is chosen first in the team. Sometimes the coach looks the other way. But then I play for United, so there is just a battle for places, because there are a lot of good players.”

Eriksen makes statement at Euro 2024

At Euro 2024, Eriksen has offered Man United boss Erik ten Hag a timely reminder of just how effective he can still be when unleashed in an attacking midfield role.

With the round of 16 now finished, Eriksen stands alone as the tournament’s top chance creator so far with 16 and seventh for xA (1.08). What’s more, the former Ajax man was first among Danish players for touches in the attacking third (132), second for touches in the opposition box (15) and was one of just two players in Kasper Hjulmand’s squad to score a goal — netting a memorable opener in their 1-1 group stage draw with Slovenia.

Is this enough to warrant Ten Hag unleashing Eriksen back into an attacking role for Manchester United next season? The midfielder’s agent certainly thinks so.

“He played more offensively at the Euros, just like he did during his best days at Spurs,’ said Martin Schoots (via Daily Mail). “That’s the big win. When he plays in his best position he can reach high levels. Perhaps he can save United the £50-75 million they might spend on an attacking midfielder.”