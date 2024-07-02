Manchester United open ‘formal talks’ to sign centre-back

Manchester United have reportedly begun ‘formal talks’ with Bayern Munich over a possible deal to sign defender Matthijs De Ligt.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for at least one new defender this summer following Raphael Varane’s departure as a free agent last month. There is also uncertainty surrounding the futures of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof with some reports suggesting the 20-time league winners could move to replace either, or both, ahead of next season (ESPN).

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has been a top target for Erik Ten Hag but with the 22-year-old valued at around £80 million (BBC Sport), United’s focus is believed to have shifted to a more viable target — Bayern’s De Ligt.

Manchester United in talks to sign Matthijs De Ligt

Long time admirers of the Netherlands international, United could finally be on the cusp of landing their man with journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs reporting the two European clubs have opened ‘formal talks’ over a possible £34 million (€40 million) transfer.

“Manchester United are now in formal talks with Bayern Munich over Matthijs de Ligt,” he said on X.

“[…] Understand initial discussions framed around a €40m package. De Ligt open to the move, and the overall cost of a deal is lower than United anticipated when De Ligt first came under consideration in March.”

Although the outcome of these talks remains unknown, United fans will be eager to see if the club, now under new sporting direction thanks to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s recent investment, can pull off a shrewd signing — something the Red Devils have seldom done in recent years.

Not only that, but landing a player of De Ligt’s quality for under £40 million would represent a huge coup for United, who undoubtedly need to upgrade their defensive backline.

Since joining Bayern from Juventus two years ago, the commanding Dutch defender, who is currently preparing for an important Round of Last 16 knockout tie against Romania at this summer’s EUROs in Germany, has directly contributed to seven goals in 73 games in all competitions.

The 24-year-old has three years left on his deal.