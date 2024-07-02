23-year-old midfielder’s agent reacts to transfer links with Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has been linked with clubs like Liverpool and the player’s agent has now revealed that he has other options on the table as well.

The midfielder’s agent further added that he will move on this summer and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Jorge Chijane claimed (h/t Mirror): “Liverpool? There is a lot of talk but it is not the only club, there are others. There are many possibilities on the table. It’s almost certain that he won’t stay, it’s sure he’ll leave. I believe the situation will be resolved.”

Liverpool could certainly use a quality defensive midfielder like him and he will help them tighten up defensively. His arrival will also allow players like Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to operate with more freedom.

Mac Allister in particular has had to take up a anchor role this past season but he thrives in a more advanced role. Liverpool must prioritise the signing of a quality defensive midfielder before the new season begins.

Although they have Wataru Endo at their disposal, the Japanese international is in his 30s and Liverpool need to plan for the long term.

Liverpool need someone like Manuel Ugarte

The Reds have parted ways with Thiago Alcantara this summer and they need to fill the void left by him as well. Although Ugarte is a player with a completely different skill set, Liverpool need a defensive midfielder more than they need a central midfielder right now.

The 23-year-old seems like the ideal acquisition for them and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

The Uruguayan international has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he will look to make his mark in English football if the transfer to Liverpool goes through. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them will be quite attractive for the player.

