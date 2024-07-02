Merih Demiral has doubled Turkey’s lead against Austria to put them in the driving seat of their last 16 clash.

Demiral rose highest to head home Arda Guler’s corner to grab his second goal of the night, having opened the scoring in the first minute.

Austria had impressed at the tournament so far as they topped a group containing both France and The Netherlands and should have been entering the last 16 full of confidence.

Perhaps Ralf Rangnick’s side are struggling to play with the pressure of expectation and they have been undone by two set pieces.

Demrial is the first Turkish player to score a brace at the Euros since Nihat Kahveci against the Czech Republic at Euro 2008, and the first ever to do in the knockout rounds.

Watch Mehri Demiral double Turkey’s lead