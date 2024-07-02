Merih Demrial made history as he put Turkey 1-0 up less than a minute into their Euro 2024 last-16 clash with Austria on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old reacted quickest to a mix-up inside the Austrian box from a corner, lashing the ball into the roof of the net to give Turkey an early lead.

The goal was clocked at just 57 seconds, making it the second-fastest goal in this tournament after Nedim Bajrami’s opener for Albania against Italy after just 23 seconds. Prior to this summer, the European Championships had never seen a goal scored in the opening minute of a match.

However, Demiral now holds the record for the fastest-ever knockout goal scored at the European Championships. That completes a unique set for Turkey who, per Squawka, also hold the record for the fastest goal in a World Cup knockout match, with Hakan Suker scoring just 11 seconds into their third-place playoff match against South Korea at the 2002 World Cup.

Fastest knockout round goal at the Men's European Championships: ? 0:57 – Merih Demiral vs. Austria (2024) Fastest knockout round goal at the Men's World Cup: ? 0:11 – Hakan Sukur vs South Korea (2002) Türkiye have completed the set. ?#EURO2024 https://t.co/bokZPIwYo5 — Squawka (@Squawka) July 2, 2024

“Right in front of the Turkish supporters. It’s a brilliant left-footed corner from Guler. It’s not dealt with and falls to the feet of Demiral less than six yards out, he smashes the ball into the roof of the net. The stadium has gone wild and all sorts,” former England defender and BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Matthew Upson said of Demiral’s goal.