Merih Demiral will be the most popular man in Turkey for some time after his heroics in Tuesday’s 2-1 Euro 2024 last-16 win over Austria.

The former Juventus defender put in a monstrous defensive performance to keep Ralf Rangnick’s side at bay, making a ridiculous 17 clearances, four blocks, three interceptions and two recoveries alone — while also winning six of his 10 contested aerial duels.

But of course, it wasn’t Demiral’s work in his own box that grabbed the headlines. Instead, it was his influence in the final third that sealed hero status, with the 26-year-old scoring twice from Arda Guler corners to give Turkey the win — his first coming after just 57 seconds, making it the fastest goal in European Championship knockouts history.

In the process, Demiral is the first defender to score two goals in a single Euros or World Cup match since Manchester City star John Stones did so during England’s 6-1 demolition of Panama at the 2018 World Cup.

What’s more, per Squawka, you have to go all the way back to the 1998 World Cup for the last time a defender scored two goals in a single major tournament knockout match, with Lillian Thuram netting twice in France’s 2-1 semi-final win over Croatia — the only goals of the former Juventus and Barcelona star’s international career.

“Demiral has had some game. He’s scored two and has headed everything,” former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon said during his commentary for ITV.

Following their win over Austria, Turkey will now face the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals in Berlin on Saturday.