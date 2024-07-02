Video: Netherlands fans show once again why they are the best at Euro 2024

The Netherlands are set to face Romania in their Round of 16 tie at Euro 2024 on Tuesday afternoon and ahead of the clash in Munich, the Dutch fans have shown once again why they are the best at the tournament.

Ronald Koeman’s men have not played well so far at the Euros but have found themselves on the easier side of the draw and will be able to see a pathway to the final should they overcome Romania.

England and Austria will be their biggest obstacles in trying to get to Berlin but their fans will hope they can do it as they have been having a great time in Germany so far.

Netherlands supporters have often been recorded for their pre-match antics and the Dutch have been at it again on Tuesday. In the build-up to their match with Romania, fans partied on the streets of Munich and had statues of Dutch football legends lofted high in the air.

The orange army created a brilliant scene and it can be viewed below.

Watch: Netherlands fans have fun ahead of Romania clash at Euro 2024