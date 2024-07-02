Video: “It’s an honour” – Strategic new signing can’t wait to play for Newcastle

Newcastle United are wasting no time at all in getting some of their transfer window business done.

Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh have already left the club, with Miguel Almiron’s representatives thought to be in talks with an as yet unnamed Saudi Pro League club.

Whilst Eddie Howe and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) have one eye on Financial Fair Play, they still have to beef up their squad for the 2024/25 campaign.

To that end, they’ve signed Osysseas Vlachodimos, who’ll proved Nick Pope with cover as needed.

The keeper told the club’s official X account that “it’s an honour” to be representing them.

