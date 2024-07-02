It would appear that Newcastle United are aiming to get much of their transfer business done early in this summer’s window.

With Financial Fair Play in mind, the North East giants will have more headroom in the market if they’re able to offload players that are perhaps now considered to be surplus to requirements.

Both Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh have recently left the club, and it seems that Eddie Howe isn’t quite finished with Newcastle’s outgoing business just yet.

According to Sky Sports, the Magpies are in talks with a Saudi Pro League club for the signature of Miguel Almiron.

Miguel Almiron set to leave Newcastle

Now 30 years of age, the Paraguayan international can no longer be considered a first-choice for Newcastle when everyone is fit.

Whilst that’s to be expected when your club is trying to build for a future which apparently includes bringing through younger players, that’s still likely to hit Almiron hard.

After all, he’s long been a part of the Magpies success, and was the player who started things off on that famous night against Paris Saint-Germain last season.

His experience in and around the place could be invaluable to Newcastle, though if he’s only going to be utilised in fits and starts, his is a position that could easily be filled by another, younger exponent.

It seems clear that the Saudi Public Investment Fund are preparing to make a splash in the market where possible.

Rightly so too, as if the club want to get back to the top table of both domestic and European football, key areas need to be targeted.

The Saudi club that Almiron is linked with hasn’t yet been mentioned, though it appears to be a foregone conclusion that the player will soon be on his way out of the Premier League club.