Newcastle appear to make a decision on Alexander Isak’s future

Newcastle United will be hoping to bounce back from an underwhelming season in 2024/25.

The Magpies started the previous campaign well enough, with the early season highlight being the way in which they dismantled Paris Saint-Germain at St. James’ Park.

Unfortunately for Eddie Howe and the Saudi Public Investment Fund, that was the high point.

Injuries from then on decimated Howe’s squad, and slowly but surely the Magpies slipped down the table.

Knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage, Newcastle thought they’d just about clawed themselves back into Europe for next season.

Alexander Isak likely to stay at Newcastle

When Man United surprisingly beat Man City in the FA Cup final, any notion of European football for 2024/25 was removed.

With no extra revenue from a European campaign and Newcastle needing to stay on the right side of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, the thought that a big name player would need to be sold wasn’t without foundation.

Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes are two stars that could command a hefty fee, with The Guardian (subscription required) suggesting that the club value him at £115m.

The outlet say that such a high price is to ward off the interest of the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, though there’s a reason why they might be able to keep hold of both Isak and Guimaraes this summer.

? EXCL: Newcastle United are in talks with a Saudi Pro-League club over the sale of Miguel Almiron.

?? Newcastle could be set to cash in on the Paraguayan international, with the Saudi transfer window opening today.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, the club are in discussions with a Saudi Pro League club regarding Miguel Almiron.

Having already sold both Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh this summer, a decent fee for the Paraguayan international should help in keeping the wolf from the door.

From Isak’s point of view, it’s believed that he’s happy at the North East giants in any event.