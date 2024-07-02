Arda Guler and Marcel Sabitzer were on the receiving end of objects being thrown from the crowd during Turkey’s 2-1 win over Austria.

Merih Demiral scored twice for Turkey, including in the opening minute, whilst Michael Gregoritsch pulled a goal back for Austria to set up a tense finish.

Turkey goalkeeper Mert Gunok pulled off an unbelievable save in the 94th minute to deny Christoph Baumgartner, drawing comparisons to Gordon Banks.

Vincenzo Montella’s side held on to set up a quarter final against The Netherlands on Saturday evening.

Guler and Sabitzer targeted with objects from the crowd

Unfortunately as has been the case throughout the tournament, objects were once again thrown onto the pitch from the crowd.

"He doesn't mind giving it back" Arda Guler and Marcel Sabitzer were unacceptably subject today to things being thrown from the crowd.#Euro2024 | #AUTTUR pic.twitter.com/fBoTFIoeH0 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 2, 2024

Real Madrid ace Guler wasn’t directly hit by anything, but cups and other objects were thrown in his direction after his corner was headed home by Demiral to double Turkey’s lead, with the 19-year-old turning towards the crowd and cupping his ear in the aftermath, which lead to more objects being thrown towards him.

Former United loanee Sabitzer had a lucky escape as he was struck on the side of the head by a coin as he was preparing to take a corner, but luckily no damage was done.

In the game between Romania and The Netherlands a pair of trainers were bizarrely thrown onto the pitch which almost stopped Donyell Malen from scoring, with Romania goalkeeper Florian Nita having to kick one of the trainers away, before Malen cut inside to fire home, with his shot missing the other trainer.