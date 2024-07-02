Portugal vs France tickets: How to buy tickets for Euro 2024 quarter-final

The quarter-finals of the EUROs are nearly upon us with a huge matchup between Portugal and France scheduled to take place on Friday 5th July.

BUY EURO 2024 TICKETS FOR PORTUGAL vs FRANCE!

Friday night’s encounter is a mammoth showdown.

Portugal booked their place against France by squeezing past Slovenia in the Round of Last 16. It did take penalties to decide the game though.

Elsewhere, France, although one of the early tournament favourites, have so far flattered to deceive. Les Bleus, led by a battered and bruised Kylian Mbappe, have so far appeared far from at their best.

The winner of this quarter-final will play the winner of Spain vs Germany.

How to buy Portugal vs France tickets

Friday evening’s game between Portugal and France is one of the biggest of the tournament to date, therefore, it is not surprising that tickets are already sold out on UEFA’s official ticketing portal.

However, livefootballtickets.com currently has tickets available for every game of Euro 2024 – including Portugal vs France, as well as the final on July 14.

Fans purchasing tickets from livefootballtickets.com will be given a 150% money-back guarantee on all ticket purchases. The site is a trusted provider too — they boast an impressive five-star rating on Trustpilot.

Where can I watch Portugal vs France on TV?

The match, which will be played at the Volksparkstadion Stadium in Hamburg, is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time) and UK-based fans will be able to watch Portugal vs France live on BBC ONE and BBC iPlayer.

Fans from the US will be able to catch the game on FOX, FS1, and the Fox Sports App.

Portugal vs France team news

Portugal are at full strength but a brutal matchup, decided on penalties, against Slovenia last time out could force Roberto Martinez into some changes.

The biggest question marks will be around Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar had a night to forget against Slovenia including missing a crucial spot kick half way through extra time. The former Real Madrid Galactico did make up for his earlier error by scoring Portugal’s second penalty during a shootout which saw goalkeeper Diogo Costa save three in a row.

BUY EURO 2024 TICKETS FOR PORTUGAL vs FRANCE!

France’s Adrien Rabiot is suspended for Friday’s game against Portugal after the Juventus midfielder picked up a yellow card during his country’s 1-0 win against Belgium in the Round of Last 16.

Portugal squad

Goalkeepers: Rui Patricio (Roma), Jose Sa (Wolves), Diogo Costa (Porto).

Defenders: Nelson Semedo (Wolves), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Pepe (Porto), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Mendes (PSG).

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), Vitinha (PSG), Joao Neves (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

Forwards: Goncalo Ramos (PSG), Joao Felix (Barcelona), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Francisco Conceicao (Porto), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Pedro Neto (Wolves).

France squad

Goalkeepers: Brice Samba (Lens), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Alphonse Areola (West Ham).

Defenders: Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), William Saliba (Arsenal), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Ousmane Dembele (PSG), Randal Kolo Muani (PSG), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan), Bradley Barcola (PSG).

Predicted starting XIs

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Fernandes, Palhinha, Vitinha; Silva, Ronaldo, Leao.

France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Griezmann; Thuram, Mbappe.

BUY EURO 2024 TICKETS FOR PORTUGAL vs FRANCE!