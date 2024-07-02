Manchester City star Rodri is set to be offered a new deal with a significant pay rise, which would see him become one of the club’s highest earners according to reports.

Rodri has been superb for City since joining from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a reported fee of £62.3m.

The 28-year-old is currently with the Spain squad at Euro 2024, and has played a key role in their run to the quarter finals where they take on hosts Germany in what is sure to be a mouthwatering clash.

Rodri set to be offered new City deal

GIVEMESPORT have reported that the Spain international is set to be offered a new deal when he returns from Euro 2024, with members of the City hierarchy believing the midfielder should be on similar terms to top earners Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

Rodri still has three years left on his deal having signed an extension back in 2022, and is one of the first names on the City team sheet, with the report adding the club want to tie the midfielder down to fresh terms ahead of the new season.

GIVEMESPORT state that Rodri is desperate to stay at the Etihad for the foreseeable future, and the Spaniard is a firm fan favourite.

The former Atletico man has had a decorated career to date with City and has won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, two Carabao Cups, the Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup during his time at the club.

Rodri has made 257 appearances for the Manchester club, scoring 26 goals and providing 30 assists, and is so often the man for the big occasion.

He scored the winning goal in the Champions League final in 2023 as City beat Inter Milan to get their hands on the trophy for the first time.

A lot has changed at City since Rodri arrived, but he has remained as a constant in the side and has been an integral part to their success.