The Netherlands booked their place in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals with an impressive 3-0 win over Romania in Munich on Tuesday.

Ronald Koeman’s men have stuttered in Germany so far but took just 20 minutes to get going here with Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo powering home his third goal of the tournament so far.

Gakpo caused havoc all afternoon and was on hand to provide the assist for substitute Donyell Malen in the 83rd minute, with the latter finishing the job in second-half stoppage time.

Oranje will now await the winner of Austria and Turkey in the quarter-finals, with their next match taking place in Berlin on Saturday.

Here are the full player ratings from the match:

Romania vs Netherlands player ratings

Romania (4-1-4-1)

Florin Nita – 5/10 – Will be disappointed to see Gakpo beat him at his near post, but recovered well to make some big saves afterwards.

Andrei Ratiu – 4/10 – Has been impressive at this tournament but was given a real working over by Gakpo. Allowed the Liverpool man too much space on the opening goal.

Radu Dragusin – 7/10 – Described as a ‘man mountain’ by Danny Murphy in his commentary for the BBC. That just about sums the Tottenham man up after a performance that yielded 11 clearances, five interceptions, three recoveries, one tackle and a 100% success rate on aerial duels. Undid his good work by allowing Gakpo to outmuscle him on the second goal, but he shouldn’t be judged too harshly.

Andrei Burca – 4/10 – A rough afternoon for the 31-year-old, who lost all five of his combined aerial and ground duels and was often sloppy with the ball.

Vasile Mogos – 6/10 – Was doing a decent job against Bergwijn before being forced off following a hefty collision with Dumfries.

Marius Marin – 6/10 – Did his best to break up some flowing Dutch attacks but was brought off shortly after being booked.

Dennis Man – 6/10 – Looked very dangerous early on with a couple of good efforts but faded in the second half.

Nicolae Stanicu – 7/10 – Put in some hard defensive yards while also managing to create a couple of decent openings for his teammates.

Razvan Marin – 6/10 – Reduced to a more defensive and hard-working role, which he fulfilled well, but to the detriment of his offensive output.

Ianis Hagi – 5/10 – Had a couple of exciting moments early on and looked on the verge of causing the Dutch real problems, but faded very quickly.

Denis Dragus – 4/10 – Very isolated with just 30 touches of the ball. Lost the most duels (10) of any player on the pitch, with a record of 1/6 on both ground and aerial duels.

Substitutes:

Bogdan Racovitan (38′, for Mogos) – 5/10 – Struggled to get to grips with a swift, dynamic Dutch attack.

Alexandru Cicaldau (72′, for Marin) – 5/10 – Got stuck in defensively but couldn’t change the game.

Denis Alibec (72′, for Dragus) – 4/10 – Didn’t fare any better than Dragus.

Valentin Mihaila (72′, for Hagi) – 6/10 – Looked bright from the bench but just didn’t have enough time.

Darius Olaru (88′, for Stanicu) – 5/10 – Not enough time to get into the game.

Netherlands (4-2-3-1)

Bart Verbruggen – 7/10 – Stayed alert to mop up any bits and pieces that came his way.

Denzel Dumfries – 8/10 – His final ball was a little off at times, but Dumfries put in one hell of a shift down the Dutch right. Won more duels (9) than any other player on the pitch, including all four contested in the air.

Stefan de Vrij – 8/10 – Steady with the ball and ruthlessly effective without it. An excellent partner next to Van Dijk.

Virgil van Dijk – 8/10 – Cruised through the game defensively and was unlucky not to score, rattling the post with a header in the second half.

Nathan Ake – 7/10 – Solid on the ball and barely let anything get past him.

Jerdy Schouten – 8/10 – Considering he was a late addition to the squad, Schouten has actually been one of the better Dutch players at this tournament. Provided a great platform against Romania, with a 94% pass completion rate, nine passes into the final third, 100% ground duel and dribble success rates, four recoveries and two interceptions.

Tijjani Reijnders – 8/10 – Completed a match-high 69 passes, while adding real drive and thrust to the Dutch midfield.

Steven Bergwijn – 5/10 – A couple of bright moments aside, he was the Netherlands’ least effective forward in the first half. Brought off at the break.

Xavi Simons – 8/10 – An excellent performance from a player who has more often than not looked frustrated at these Euros. Created three chances, providing two assists along the way, while also having seven touches in the opposition box.

Cody Gakpo – 9/10 – Another phenomenal major tournament appearance from Gakpo, opening the scoring and providing the assist for the second. Gakpo now has six goals and one assist in 10 combined Euros and World Cup appearances for the Netherlands.

The third player to score 3+ goals at two different major tournaments for the Netherlands along with Johnny Rep and Dennis Bergkamp. The first player to score AND assist in a Euros knockout round game for the Netherlands since Frank Rijkaard vs. Denmark in the Euro 1992… pic.twitter.com/LYBtRsb9Ei — Squawka (@Squawka) July 2, 2024

Memphis Depay – 8/10 – Continues to be frustrated in front of goal but hasn’t let it affect his overall performances. Created a match-high five chances and kept the Romanian defence busy with some physical duels and bright running.

Substitutes:

Donyell Malen (46′, for Bergwijn) – 9/10 – About as good a substitute performance as Koeman could ask for, with two goals, two chances created, 100% dribble success and eight touches in the opposition box. A livewire.

Micky Van de Ven (69′, for Ake) – 6/10 – Picked up from where Ake left off, with more of his work coming in the final third thanks to the Netherlands’ dominance.

Joey Veerman (69′, for Schouten) – 6/10 – Tidy on the ball and looked positive. Missed a great chance in the box shortly after coming on.

Wout Weghorst (84′, for Gakpo) – 6/10 – Provided his usual dose of rough and tumble despite not being on long.

Daley Blind (90′, for Depay) – N/A – Didn’t touch the ball. A ‘victory cigar’ substitute at the end.