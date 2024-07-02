Spain vs Germany tickets: How to buy tickets for Euro 2024 quarter-final

The quarter-finals of the EUROs are nearly upon us with a blockbuster matchup between Spain and Germany kicking things off.

Friday night’s encounter is a gigantic showdown with the winner almost certain to be the tournament’s favourites.

Spain, after topping their group and thumping Georgia 4-1 in the Round of Last 16, have so far looked the best team.

Don’t write off hosts Germany though. Julian Naglesmann’s side, who beat Denmark 2-0 in the previous round, are continuing to grind out results as they look to be the first nation to book their place in the tournament’s semi-finals.

How to buy Spain vs Germany tickets

Given the magnitude of Friday’s matchup between Spain and Germany, it comes as little surprise that tickets are already sold out on UEFA’s official ticketing portal.

Where can I watch Spain vs Germany on TV?

The match, which will be played at the Stuttgart Arena, is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. (UK time) and UK-based fans will be able to watch Spain vs Germany live on ITV 1, ITV X and ITV Player.

Fans from the US will be able to catch the game on FOX, FS1, and the Fox Sports App.

Spain vs Germany team news

Spain’s only doubts are Ayoze Perez and Nacho. The pair were fitness doubts for Espana’s Round of Last 16 knockout tie against Georgia and neither featured.

Germany’s Jonathan Tah is set to make a return from suspension and will likely partner Antonio Rudiger in defence.

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), David Raya (Arsenal), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders: Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Daniel Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Nacho (Real Madrid), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad).

Midfielders: Alex Baena (Villarreal), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Fermin Lopez (Barcelona), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Pedri (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City).

Forwards: Morata (Atletico Madrid), Ayoze Perez (Real Betis), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Joselu (Real Madrid), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao).

Germany squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona).

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittlestadt (Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Pascal Gross (Brighton), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen) Chris Fuhrich (Stuttgart), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen).

Forwards: Niclas Fullkrug (Borussia Dortmund), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart), Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich).

Predicted starting XIs

Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Germany XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Raum; Andrich, Kroos, Sane, Gundogan, Musiala; Havertz.

