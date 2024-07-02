Tanguy Ndombele agrees two-year contract with Ligue 1 club

Former Spurs midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has reportedly agreed a two-year contract with Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

That’s according to journalist Santi Aouna, who claims the midfielder has rejected several other proposals, including a lucrative move to the Middle East, in favour of joining Francesco Farioli’s side.

Without a club since leaving Spurs on a free transfer last month, Ndombele, 27, has endured a tough few years.

Despite being the Lilywhites’ record signing following his £63 million move from Lyon in 2019 (Sky Sports), the 27-year-old failed to make an impact in London.

Making just 91 appearances before being shipped out on loan to Napoli and most recently Galatasaray, the French midfielder is now set to return to his homeland, hoping to reignite his career at the Allianz Riviera Stadium.

During his days in Ligue 1 with Lyon, Longjumeau-born Ndombele, who already has seven international caps for France to his name, managed five goals and 18 assists in 111 games in all competitions.