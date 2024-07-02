Tijjani Reijnders has received rave reviews for his performance in the Netherlands’ 3-0 win over Romania in their Euro 2024 last-16 clash.

The AC Milan midfielder was a reported target for Manchester United as recently as February — per Football365 — but anyone looking to tempt him away from the San Siro this summer may have to stump up some extra cash after his impressive showings at the Euros so far.

Reijnders’ latest outing saw him control the midfield as the Netherlands comfortably dispatched Romania to book their place in the quarter-finals.

The 25-year-old completed more passes (69) than any other player on the pitch, while also attempting three shots, playing six passes into the final third and winning four of his six ground duels. Defensively, Reijnders made two tackles, two clearances and one recovery.

Pundits hail Reijnders showing vs Romania

Reijnders’ performance against Romania in Munich didn’t go unnoticed by ex-players and pundits, who lavished praise upon the Milan midfielder — even comparing him to Real Madrid and Germany legend Toni Kroos.

“I thought Cody Gakpo was excellent but I think Tijjani Reijnders just controlled the game,” former Wales defender Ashley Williams told BBC One, adding: “Very Toni Kroos-like. He just controlled the ball and turned up the tempo when he wanted to.”

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson said Radio 5 Live: “Tijjani Reijnders controls the speed of possession. Teams like the Netherlands can control the ball against teams like Romania. To have someone like that is priceless when you play against teams with a low block.”

Ex-Liverpool and England playmaker Danny Murphy, meanwhile, was on BBC commentary duty on Tuesday and said following a burst through midfield: “Reijnders is a nice footballer. Intelligent. He is playing a bit deeper today.

“I saw him play a bit higher in the group stage and he has that ability to do both.

“Incredible run from him.”

The Netherlands await the winner of Austria vs Turkey in their quarter-final, which will be played in Berlin on Saturday.