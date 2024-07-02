Darren Bent is worried Archie Gray may have made the wrong choice for his development in joining Tottenham Hotspur.

The 18-year-old — who can play as a right-back or in central midfield — signed for the north London club in a big-money move on Tuesday after breaking through at Elland Road in 2023/24, making 52 appearances across all competitions.

Gray is already capped 24 times for England across various youth levels and is seen as one of the nation’s most promising prospects right now.

“It’s obviously a massive club and an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down,” Gray told the Tottenham Hotspur official website upon signing.

“I’m just really excited to play and get started with the team. It still hasn’t sunk in to be honest, I don’t think it will for the next few days. Maybe until we’ve played a few games, until I’ve got to meet everyone, it won’t have sunk in. I’m really excited and looking forward to it. It’s a massive opportunity for me and so I’m really excited.”

Darren Bent voices concerns about Gray move

Despite his huge potential, former Spurs striker Bent believes Gray might have made a mistake in joining Tottenham.

The ex-England international suggested there may have been better destinations for the teenager to continue his development, seeing more time on the pitch and dealing with less pressure from supporters.

“He is versatile. Full-back, in central midfield, passes the ball, gets on the ball, comfortable in possession,” the former Aston Villa and Sunderland striker told talkSPORT (via Leeds Live). “Going into a dressing room like Tottenham where they are pushing for top four, it’s different expectations.

“If he goes to Brentford, he maybe can settle in for a year and then obviously really kick on next year. I know he is ready to go now, but 18 years old – that’s still really young.

“Working with a coach like Ange Postecoglou, it is about potential and it is about maybe the years to come. But if he had gone to Brentford, I think he would have got in straightaway and probably played.”