Video: Tottenham star makes incredible block to keep Romania at Euro 2024

Tottenham’s Radu Dragusin has had an excellent Euro 2024 and the Romania star may have just made his best play of the tournament with an exceptional block against the Netherlands.

The centre-back has received a lot of praise for his performances in Germany and has played well against the Netherlands, but he could not stop the Dutch from taking the lead after 20 minutes through a wonderful Cody Gakpo strike.

However, the 22-year-old did play a role in preventing Romania from going 2-0 down as the Tottenham star made an outrageous block as Memphis Depay waited in the box for a tap-in.

Dragusin’s block was one of the best seen at Euro 2024 so far and Spurs fans will hope to see more of this during the upcoming season.

The Romanian star joined the North London club in January but could not cement a place in Ange Postecoglou’s starting 11. The defender will find it hard to break into the Australian coach’s team next season as well, but his performances at the Euros may help the 22-year-old.

Dragusin played just nine times for Tottenham last season and will certainly hope for more than 429 minutes of action during the 2024/25 campaign.

Watch: Tottenham’s Radu Dragusin makes incredible block to keep Romania at Euro 2024

Radu Dragusin is a brick wall. ? ?? pic.twitter.com/T24wtOXzG4 — TalkTHFC (@TalkTHFC__) July 2, 2024