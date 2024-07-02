Video: Turkey lead inside opening minute after nearly scoring straight from a corner

Turkey have taken the lead in their Round of 16 clash with Austria inside the opening minute courtesy of a goal from Merih Demiral.

Austria have been deemed the dark horses at the Euros having finished top of the group of death ahead of European giants France and The Netherlands.

Ralf Rangnick’s men have been sensational in Germany and arrive into their clash with Turkey full of confidence. However, it has not got off to the best of starts as they have fallen behind inside a minute.

The goal came about when Turkey nearly scored directly from a corner and after some scrappy play, Demiral smashed the ball into the Austrian net.

This is an incredible start for Vincenzo Montella’s men but it will be hard work to keep hold of their advantage.

Watch: Merih Demiral gives Turkey lead inside opening minute vs Austria

TURKEY SCORE INSIDE 57 SECONDS ?? What a start to the game ?#Euro2024 | #AUSTUR pic.twitter.com/iFfBpyal7d — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 2, 2024