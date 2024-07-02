Video: Turkey’s Mert Gunok produces one of the greatest saves in Euros history in final minute vs Austria

Turkey have advanced to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 after overcoming Austria in the Round of 16 with a 2-1 win and the hero on the night was their goalkeeper Mert Gunok, who produced one of the greatest saves in Euros history in the final minute of the tie.

Defender Merih Demiral scored a goal on either side of the halftime break to send Turkey through to the next round and on a normal day, the 26-year-old would be lauded as the hero.

However, that title in Turkey on Tuesday night will go to Gunok as the Besiktas star denied Christoph Baumgartner in the dying moments of the tie with an incredible save.

The Austrian star headed the ball off the ground and despite it picking up speed due to the wet surface, Gunok still managed to save it as he had to go full stretch to create one of the best moments in Turkey’s football history.

The stop is the best seen at Euro 2024 so far and may be one of the greatest saves ever seen at the European Championship.

Austria won’t believe what they witnessed the goalkeeper do as they head home from Germany but in Turkey, it is a moment that people will tell their grandchildren about as they now prepare to face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Watch: Turkey’s Mert Gunok produces one of the greatest saves in Euros history

Austria came desperately close to equalising with seconds left on the clock but it was all too late ?#Euro2024 | #AUTTUR pic.twitter.com/WMB3jLPM0P — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 2, 2024