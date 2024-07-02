Video: Football’s bad boy Mario Balotelli stumbles around drunk on Italian streets

Now a free agent after his contract with Turkish side, Adana Demirspor, ended, Mario Balotelli has wasted no time in living the high life.

The 33-year-old is taking a well-earned rest in Italy and as pictures showed, Balotelli is enjoying himself a little too much.

The former Manchester City striker was stumbling around the streets drunk and even managed to pull one of his friends over with him as he tried, unsuccessfully, to get to his feet.

If he wanted to earn a contract elsewhere for the 2024/25 campaign, one could argue that he isn’t really going the right way about it.

