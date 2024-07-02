Uruguay experienced terrible news about one of their breakout players in this 2024 Copa America tournament, Maximiliano Araújo, left early in the contest against the United States following a collision in the penalty box.

Araújo went for the ball inside the penalty box but collided with fellow Uruguayan teammate and Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo and Fulham veteran Tim Ream. The player would leave on a stretch as Uruguay must now look for the win against the United States without a key player.