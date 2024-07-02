Ex-Villa man tells club to include Matty Cash in swap deal for Euro 2024 ace

After ending the 2023/24 season in the Champions League places, Unai Emery and his Aston Villa side have a lot to look forward to this summer.

Not least a change of personnel in order to ensure that the Villains don’t suffer the same fate as Newcastle last season.

The Magpies started the campaign brilliantly, but by the end of the group stage it was obvious how tired the players were both mentally and physically.

Injuries to key stars throughout played a significant part in the club only being able to manage a seventh placed finish, though that was just eight points behind fourth placed Villa, who by and large managed to keep injuries at bay for long periods.

One of the players that Villa have been looking at this summer is Inter Milan ace, Denzel Dumfries.

Former Villa ace, Alan Hutton, has told Villa News that he believes Matty Cash should be used in a swap deal to tempt the player.

“I really like Denzel Dumfries,” he said.

“I think he’s an outstanding footballer. I remember seeing him years back when he was playing with the Netherlands and he was just up and down, very aggressive and he looked very difficult to get past as well.

“He’s a big guy with lots of experience and he knows what it’s like to play in front of big crowds. It can be hostile at times when you think of the big tournaments that he’s played in so that all helps.

“I think he’s slightly older than Cash, but that’s his position and he knows how to play it. He can play wing-back, he can play full-back so he’s versatile as well and that all helps.

“I like Matty Cash, I do like him as a player but I understand him maybe wanting to go and try something else, especially with one of the Milan teams.

“But I think if you’re getting a player like Dumfries coming the other way, I think that would be an outstanding signing.”