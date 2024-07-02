Chelsea believe they have edge over Barcelona in race for winger transfer

Chelsea reportedly believe they may have the edge over Barcelona in the race to seal the transfer of Athletic Bilbao and Spain winger Nico Williams this summer.

The talented 21-year-old is currently putting on a real show with the Spanish national team at Euro 2024, and it makes sense that there seems to be strong interest in the player ahead of next season.

According to Sport, Chelsea may be in a better position than Barcelona financially to sign Williams, even if the player’s preference is thought to be for a move to the Nou Camp.

Chelsea have invested huge sums of money in top young players during Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali’s ownership, but it remains to be seen if they will be quite willing to break the bank for a more proven player like Williams, even if he looks like an ideal upgrade on struggling performers like Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling.

Williams transfer: Chelsea and Barcelona latest from Fabrizio Romano

For what it’s worth, other sources seem less confident about clubs paying big for Williams this summer, with Fabrizio Romano speaking about this yesterday on CaughtOffside’s the Debrief Podcast.

Romano says that Barca consider Williams one of their top targets, but that they also view it as a complicated deal to get done, while interested clubs from England are also tipped to turn to cheaper alternatives.

Williams may have a release clause at Athletic Bilbao, but Romano says his wages are also expensive, so it seems it’s not a given that anyone will end up paying up for him this summer.

Chelsea fans will surely hope their club can come up with the money, though, as Williams’ form at Euro 2024 will only have enhanced his reputation as someone who could end up being a smart investment for the present and future.