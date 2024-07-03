Video: Barcelona ace’s stunning free kick puts Brazil ahead against Colombia in thrilling matchup

Brazil struggled in their first match against Costa Rica, but the Seleção have bounced back after that scoreless draw. Dorival Júnior and his team secured an impressive win against Paraguay and have now opened the scoring against Colombia.

Barcelona’s Raphinha broke the scoreless deadlock off a free kick goal to secure a 1-0 lead over the Colombians. As the situation stands, Brazil would advance as group winners against Panama while Colombia would finish second and they’d take on Uruguay.