Brazil have a 1-0 advantage over Colombia, and should the result hold or if they finish in second place, the Seleção will be without their best player, Vinicius Jr., after he received his second yellow card of the group stage.

Former Everton standout James Rodríguez attempted to pass the Real Madrid star, and as he was about to bypass the Brazilian, the Colombian ace received a smack to the face. As a result, the referee handed Vinicius a yellow card, his second, and he will be suspended for the knockout stage contest should they advance.

With a 1-0 lead over Colombia, Vinicius would miss the match against Panama if the result holds.

El sombrerito de James Rodríguez a Vinicius. @FCFSeleccionCol pic.twitter.com/A2QFPIr3wO — Juan José (@JuanJos750) July 3, 2024