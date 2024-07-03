Bayern Munich: Bundesliga giants agree Ibrahimovic deal

Bayern Munich have agreed a new contract with youth talent Arijon Ibrahimovic, the club announced on Tuesday.

Capped 24 times for Germany across various youth levels, Ibrahimovic has made one senior appearance for Bayern so far, coming off the bench during their 3-0 Bundesliga win over Bochum in February 2023.

Since then, the 18-year-old has spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Serie A side Frosinone, where he scored two goals and provided one assist in 18 appearances across all competitions.

That loan was understood to contain a permanent option but instead, Bayern Munich have chosen to tie Ibrahimovic — who is not related to the former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic — down to a contract through the 2026/27 campaign.

The right-footed forward — who can also play across the frontline or as a central midfielder — is likely to become a part of Bayern Munich’s first team under new manager Vincent Kompany next season.

“Arijon Ibrahimović was able to gain valuable experience at the age of just 17 last season – not just on the pitch – at Frosinone Calcio, in one of Europe’s top leagues. That’s brought him on enormously and now he’s getting the chances to impress in our first team,” said Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund (via Bulinews).

“Arijon can play in every position in attack, has a strong mentality and always a good drive towards goal. He came to the FC Bayern Campus aged 12 – we’re delighted with how he’s progressed.”

Ibrahimovic ‘can’t wait to get started’ at Bayern Munich

After a valuable year in Italy, Ibrahimovic is now excited to really get going at Bayern Munich, where he’ll hope to follow in the footsteps of fellow youngster Aleksandar Pavlovic, who enjoyed a breakthrough 2023/24 campaign of his own.

“I’m delighted to extend my contract at FC Bayern and to be back home – I’ve played for this club since my youth,” the teenager said. “The season in the Italian Serie A brought me forward as a person and footballer and I learned a lot. Now I can’t wait to get started here. I want to keep improving, give everything for my team and the club, and win lots of titles with FC Bayern.”