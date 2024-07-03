Bayern Munich have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

That’s according to a recent report from HITC, who claims the Bundesliga giants are closing in on signing one of their long-term targets.

Coming close to moving to Bayern last January, Palhinha, 28, saw a last-minute approach collapse on Deadline Day.

Bayern Munich agree deal to sign Joao Palhinha from Fulham

However, agreeing to allow the 28-year-old to leave if Bayern returned for him this summer, Fulham, now subject to a £42 million offer, have had little choice but to give the deal the green light for a second time.

Preparing to embark on a new challenge next season, Palhinha is expected to finalise his move to the Allianz Arena once the summer EUROs come to an end later this month.

Marco Silva identifies ideal replacement

With Palhinha seemingly heading to the Bundesliga, Marco Silva is thought to be on the lookout for a suitable replacement.

Brazilian midfielder Andre is speculated to be the Portuguese manager’s preferred choice, however, still with two years left on his contract, it remains to be seen how open to selling him club side Fluminense are.

Despite being just 22-years-old, Andre already boasts an impressive career CV. The young South American was first promoted to Fluminense’s senior first-team in 2021 and has gone on to make nearly 200 appearances since.

The Ibirataia-born midfielder is valued around £25 million by Transfermarkt, but given the wealth on offer in the Premier League, Silva’s Cottagers can probably expect to pay a fee much higher.