Leicester City table formal contract offer to sign 22-goal striker

Leicester City are reportedly one of a number of clubs who have made an offer for Danish striker Martin Braithwaite, along with fellow Premier League sides Everton and Southampton.

According to Football Espana, Braithwaite has been offered a contract by these three clubs after leaving Espanyol, while there could also be the opportunity to stay in Spain with Valencia and Getafe.

Braithwaite scored 22 goals in La Liga last season, so clearly has the potential to make an impact for any of the clubs mentioned, with Leicester certainly in need of someone proven and experienced like that after winning promotion back to the Premier League.

Braithwaite might not be the most glamorous name in world football, but if he could move to the Foxes on a free he could surely have a decent impact given the low cost of the deal.

It seems for now the 33-year-old is weighing up his options, so it will be interesting to see if he picks the King Power Stadium over other the other clubs pursuing him.

Leicester need a good transfer window after a difficult start to the summer, which has seen them lose their manager Enzo Maresca and star player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea.