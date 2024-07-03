Exclusive: Arsenal & Chelsea transfer target to cost €45-50m, says Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal and Chelsea would have to pay around €45-50million for the potential transfer of Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori.

The Italy international has shone in Serie A and also put in some impressive displays at Euro 2024, so it makes sense that top clubs are now closely monitoring his situation this summer, with Fabrizio Romano providing an exclusive update to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column.

Calafiori could be ideal for Arsenal as an upgrade on Jakub Kiwior, while Chelsea are also in the market for that profile of player, according to Romano.

Still, it seems clear Bologna won’t let the 22-year-old leave on the cheap, with a fee possibly as high as €50m required for him due to the fact that there’d be a decent chunk of the fee going to his former club Basel as well.

Calafiori transfer: Arsenal and Chelsea target update from Romano

“Arsenal’s interest in Riccardo Calafiori is there, and negotiations could be something to mention in the next days,” Romano said.

“Arsenal and Chelsea are the two clubs interested in Calafiori, though we’re waiting for a bid and for formal steps. Still, the interest is there, because both clubs are looking for a similar player – left-footed, and someone who can play either left-back or centre-back.

“Arsenal already had Jakub Kiwior playing this kind of role last season, but Calafiori is a different kind of player, both in terms of his overall quality and how he plays in that position. So, Calafiori is on Arsenal’s list, though they also have other names, and it’s the same for Chelsea – both clubs are very interested, so we’ll provide an update if or when they make proposals.

“For now, they’re still waiting to understand the player’s preference and also how much is needed for Bologna; the price tag is not clear yet, some sources suggest around €45-50m because his former club Basel will receive almost 50% on the future sale.”