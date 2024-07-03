Calafiori Arsenal exclusive: Transfer talks at advanced stage, player prioritising Gunners, €55m bid prepared

Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal is understood to be hotting up as the Bologna centre-back is now prioritising the Gunners over other interested clubs such as Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle.

Sources close to the deal have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal are now preparing a bid in the region of €50-55m for Calafiori, who is keen to move to the Emirates Stadium as talks reach an advanced stage.

Calafiori has also been targeted by the likes of Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli, but it has been the case for some time that Bologna preferred not to sell to a Serie A rival.

Juve were showing a particularly strong interest due to the presence of former Bologna manager Thiago Motta at the Turin outfit, but these negotiations have now hit a standstill.

Arsenal are advancing in talks to agree personal terms with Calafiori on a long-term contract until 2028/29, and they are expected to table an official bid soon.

Calafiori transfer: Arsenal moving ahead of Chelsea in race for Bologna defender

Some reports in Italy have stated that Arsenal already failed with a €47m bid for Calafiori, but it’s not entirely clear if this was a verbal bid or a formal offer submitted to the Serie A club.

Arsenal’s improved bid of €55m is thought to be closer to what Bologna want for the player, so it is anticipated that, if and when it is made, it could have a significant impact on the deal.

Meanwhile, sources have also told CaughtOffside that Chelsea are still very keen on Calafiori, and might also try to enter the conversation soon, even if they are currently understood to be trailing behind Arsenal.

We’ve seen these two London clubs contest major transfer deals like Mykhailo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo in recent times, with Chelsea beating Arsenal to those deals, though it remains to be seen if they can repeat their success with Calafiori now.