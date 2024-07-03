Chelsea ‘seriously considering’ signing Portugal’s EUROs hero

After saving three penalties in a row against Slovenia during Monday night’s EUROs Last 16 knockout tie, Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa wrote his name in the history books.

Single-handedly ensuring Portugal reached the tournament’s quarter-finals, Costa, 24, put on a remarkable display and saw his stock rise.

Already expected to leave Porto this summer, the 24-year-old is understandably attracting plenty of interest, and according to recent reports, has admirers in Premier League outfit Chelsea.

Chelsea ‘seriously considering’ signing new goalkeeper

Spanish outlet Fichajes believe the Blues ‘are already seriously considering signing’ Portugal’s number one.

Chelsea, backed by US billionaire owner Todd Boehly, boasts five senior goalkeepers including number one and last summer’s signing Robert Sanchez.

However, with doubts over the Spaniard’s ability to be the Londoners’ outright number one, it seems a new shot-stopper could be on Enzo Maresca’s shortlist.

Porto’s Costa certainly has the potential to be a significant upgrade on what Chelsea already have at their disposal, but the Blues won’t be naive enough to think they’re the only ones interested in the 24-year-old.

Still with three years left on his contract, Costa’s recent EUROs heroics will almost certainly see his valuation rocket — an obstacle Chelsea, and other teams, will have to overcome if they’re to sign one of this summer’s most impressive keepers.