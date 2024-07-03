Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing former Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo, as manager Oliver Glasner seeks to bolster his squad ahead of the new season.

Glasner, who took over midway through last season, made an immediate impact by securing seven wins and three draws in 13 games, including impressive victories over Liverpool and Manchester United. His goal is to build on this success by strengthening the squad this summer.

Palace have already secured the signings of Chad Riad and Daichi Kamada. However, the club faces the potential departure of key players Michael Olise, Marc Guehi, and Eberechi Eze, making it crucial to find suitable replacements.

Crystal Palace linked with a move for Arthur Melo

One of the midfielders linked with Palace is Arthur Melo. According to a recent report from Tutto Juve, the Eagles are showing interest in the Juventus midfielder.

Melo spent last season on loan at Fiorentina, contributing to their run to the UEFA Conference League final with two goals and four assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.

During his time at Barcelona, Melo was highly rated, with Lionel Messi even comparing him to Xavi.

However, he has struggled to fulfill his potential, and a loan spell at Liverpool did not go as planned.

A move to Crystal Palace could provide the South American with another opportunity in England.