Manchester City are eyeing up some big names for their creative midfield department as Kevin De Bruyne is not ruling out a transfer to the Saudi Pro League, CaughtOffside understands.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that De Bruyne is attracting interest from Al Ittihad and Al Nassr in particular, and plans are being put in place by Man City as they consider the likes of Joao Neves, Florian Wirtz and Xavi Simons as potential replacements in that area of their squad.

It is understood that De Bruyne is ready to meet with Saudi negotiators after numerous approaches for the Belgium international over the last year or so, with the 33-year-old long being one of the top targets for the project in Saudi Arabia.

Although De Bruyne has spoken publicly to suggest he’s happy to stay at City, it seems the club are also not ruling out taking the opportunity to cash in on him as there have been no developments over him potentially signing a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne transfer: How do Man City replace a Premier League legend?

De Bruyne is undoubtedly an all-time great of the Premier League era, having been a hugely important part of the success City have enjoyed under Pep Guardiola.

Replacing such a star name won’t be easy, but sources have told CaughtOffside that Benfica and Portugal wonderkid Neves is one option the club admire, even if it looks a difficult deal due to his €120million release clause and Financial Fair Play considerations.

Wirtz won’t be leaving Bayer Leverkusen this summer but is understood to be another long-term target City could turn to, while Simons is also appreciated but currently looks to be heading closer to leaving Paris Saint-Germain for a loan move to Bayern Munich.