Manchester United seem to be making progress on a potential transfer deal for Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, and Fabrizio Romano has backed it to be a very good signing for the club if it goes through.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that De Ligt looks like he needs a new project where he will be fully trusted by the key figures involved, which hasn’t been the case for him at Bayern.

Erik ten Hag worked with the Netherlands international at Ajax a few years ago, so it could be that being reunited at Man Utd would work out well for both of them, according to Romano.

De Ligt hasn’t been at his best for Bayern, but he has generally been one of Europe’s top defenders since he broke through at Ajax, and he’s still young enough to really get back to peak form and fulfil the potential he showed when he was a teenager.

De Ligt transfer: Romano backs Man United target to shine under Ten Hag

“De Ligt’s agent Rafaela Pimenta is working on this deal, she is negotiating with Manchester United, and I can guarantee that the contract is not going to be a problem. Man United know De Ligt is on a big salary at Bayern, but also that he’s keen on the move and won’t create an issue there, so personal terms are being negotiated and are advancing,” Romano said.

“United will try to be creative in negotiations with Bayern, who want around €50m for De Ligt. United could try offering something more like €35-40m with add-ons to try a different structure of the deal, let’s see if it’s going to be successful.

“Personally, I think it would be a very good signing. De Ligt is experienced but still young, and he needs a new project where he has 100% trust of everyone at the club. Hasan Salihamidzic signed him for Bayern but then things changed and De Ligt was no longer trusted as a key player; so being reunited with Erik ten Hag could be the best solution for him.”