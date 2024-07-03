Man United fans given reassuring transfer update as Fabrizio Romano clarifies PSG links

Manchester United have been given a reassuring update on the transfer situation involving Paris Saint-Germain and the battle over Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt.

See below as Fabrizio Romano has posted on X about the situation, clarifying that Man Utd remain the only club that De Ligt has given the green light to, with no talks happening between the Netherlands international’s agents and PSG…

? Understand Manchester United are the only club with green light from Matthijs de Ligt to proceed and advance in talks, as things stand. No talks ongoing between agent and PSG as de Ligt's giving priority to Man United. United, negotiating with Bayern on fee/deal structure. pic.twitter.com/VP8uC6alRb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2024

De Ligt clearly seems to have made United his priority, which will be comforting for the club’s fans as they so urgently need to bring in a top defensive signing, or perhaps even two, this summer.

Raphael Varane has left Old Trafford on a free transfer, while Harry Maguire is ageing and past his best and hasn’t been as much of a regular under Erik ten Hag.

De Ligt has perhaps not quite been at his best for Bayern, but it makes sense that Ten Hag could be keen to be reunited with his former Ajax player and see if he can get him back to his best.

One imagines there’d be a fair few at PSG who’d also admire De Ligt, but it seems Romano is firmly playing those rumours down for the moment, so it will be interesting to see if it stays that way and if things can continue to progress on a deal with MUFC going through.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column earlier today, Romano gave his view of De Ligt as a target, saying: “Personally, I think it would be a very good signing. De Ligt is experienced but still young, and he needs a new project where he has 100% trust of everyone at the club.

“Hasan Salihamidzic signed him for Bayern but then things changed and De Ligt was no longer trusted as a key player; so being reunited with Erik ten Hag could be the best solution for him.”