Drunk ex-Prem ace with Liverpool and Newcastle past caught brawling on London street

He was once banging in the goals for Liverpool and Newcastle as well as at West Ham latterly, but one former Premier League ace has been involved in drunken altercation on a London street.

Andy Carroll is no stranger to lurid headlines though at 35 years of age, the now Amiens striker has surpassed himself on this occasion.

According to The Sun, he brawled in a Mayfair street having just dined at the Sexy Fish restaurant there with his wife Billi Mucklow.

Ex-Liverpool ace Andy Carroll involved in drunken fight

It isn’t clear what led to the unsavoury scenes which at one point descended into total chaos as he threatened passers-by who were trying to help calm him down.

He was heard to shout ” you f***ing want some?” as he staggered about at 1am in the morning, in what can only be described as a shameful and embarrassing episode.

Some 14 years ago, Carroll was forced to deny taking part in a cocaine-fuelled orgy at Kevin Nolan’s house, after the now defunct News of the World ran the story (cited by The Standard).

With pre-season set to begin shortly for French second division side, Amiens, Carroll will surely be hoping that his club take a lenient view of matters.

No English club are seemingly interested in his services, so if Amiens take a dim view, he could well find his contract terminated, leaving him in a complete mess professionally.

If he stays and can start finding the net regularly at the start of the season, it’s likely that the episode will quickly be forgotten by his employers.

On a personal level, however, The Sun also report that Mucklow was none too impressed by her husband’s antics so he’s likely to be in the doghouse at home if nothing else.