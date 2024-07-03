The summer flurry of Premier League sales looks set to blow over into July with Manchester City’s Ederson now contemplating a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Sources with an understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Al-Nassr have opened talks to sign the Brazilian No.31.

The Saudi outfit has a three-year contract in mind for the Premier League shotstopper. Some sources claim that the footballer is being offered around €15.7-18.5m [£13.3-15.6m / $17-20m] annually.

Are Manchester City prepared to sell Ederson this summer?

It’s worth emphasising that the Sky Blues are not willing to sell their first-choice ‘keeper in the current window.

However, their resolve would be tested by offers of around the €40-50m [£33.8-42.3m / $43.2-54m] mark – if the Brazil international wants to leave.

The 30-year-old is said to be keen on a potential transfer to Al-Nassr, with Portuguese head coach Luis Castro having asked for the move to be given priority.

What do Manchester City’s goalkeeping options look like?

Pep Guardiola admitted that he hadn’t heard of backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega prior to his signing in 2022.

Yet, there’s now a very real possibility that Manchester City could enter the 2024/25 season with the former Arminia Bielefeld between the sticks. That’s of course presuming that the incumbent Premier League champions don’t secure a replacement for Ederson in the window.

Only time will tell whether the eight-time winners are left with a serious transfer headache.