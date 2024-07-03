Stuart Pearce has admitted he has been surprised to see Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins only playing a fringe role for England at Euro 2024 so far.

The former Brentford man enjoyed a stunning 2023/24 campaign, hitting 27 goals and 13 assists in all competitions — finishing fourth in the Premier League Golden Boot race with 19 goals and notching a league-high 13 assists.

Watkins was predicted to be the back-up striker to Harry Kane at this summer’s Euros but so far, has played just 20 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Denmark despite England struggling in front of goal.

The 28-year-old — who has three goals in 13 international caps so far — remained an unused substitute in England’s 2-1 last 16 win over Slovakia on Sunday, despite the Three Lions heading into second-half stoppage time a goal down.

Instead of Watkins, Gareth Southgate opted to bring Brentford striker Ivan Toney on from the bench and following Jude Bellingham’s spectacular equaliser, he provided the assist for Kane’s winner in the early stages of extra-time.

Pearce shocked by Watkins snub

Former England international Pearce — who took charge of the Three Lions’ U21 team between 2007 and 2013, as well as one match as caretaker manager of the senior team in 2012 — has admitted his shock at Watkins’ lack of minutes in Germany so far.

Pearce was impressed with Watkins’ cameo against Denmark and feels that should have earned him more chances at the tournament.

“I was quite surprised that he [Watkins] has been out of the equation totally,” Pearce told talkSPORT (via AV News). “All of a sudden when we needed a goal otherwise it’s bye-bye England, it wasn’t Watkins, who I thought had done reasonably well in the game that he came on and stretched the opposition, Ivan Toney was the go-to centre-forward.”

Watkins will hope to see some action when England take on Switzerland in their quarter-final clash in Dusseldorf on Saturday.